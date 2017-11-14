Study carried out by Bloomberg New Energy Finance on behalf of Eaton and U.K.'s Renewable Energy Association finds economic drivers key to increased uptake in solar and wind, although back-up capacity required by 2040 likely to be similar to today's levels.

Tumbling solar and wind costs will drive renewables penetration to 50% on the energy networks of Germany and the U.K. by the mid 2020s - although the volatile and variable nature of such energy sources means both power grids will still require the same back-up capacity of inflexible baseload power in 2040 as they need today.

This was the headline finding from a new report released by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) and commissioned by the Renewable Energy Association (REA) of the U.K., in partnership with Eaton.

Titled Beyond the tipping point: flexibility gaps in future high-renewable energy systems in the U.K., Germany and the Nordics, the report states that 'economic tipping points' will drive renewables to more than 50% of electricity generation within a decade. Some days - even particularly windy and/or sunny weeks - grids in these nations will run entirely on renewable energy. However, there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...