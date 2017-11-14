Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new employee engagement study on the packaging industry. The client, a renowned milk packaging products company, wanted to develop new types of packaging solutions for their products. The client wanted to understand their employees' behavior and improve employee satisfaction levels.

According to the employee intelligence experts at Infiniti, "An effective employee engagement study can help employees understand their role in the organization; thus, fulfilling the organization's purpose and objectives."

There is a growing demand for better product packaging solutions due the recent shift in consumer behavior toward attractive packaging. To maintain a stable workplace environment, both employees and employers play a pivotal role in catering to the demands of the target audience. Major organizations in the product packaging industry are adopting employee engagement solutions to understand employee perceptions and behavior, and their potential impact on business performance.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to keep the employees satisfied and drive business value. The client was also able to attract new customers and improve their retention capabilities. In addition, the packaging client was able to increase production and organizational performance.

This employee engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify untapped opportunities for businesses and improve their performance and profitability

Devise measures and initiatives to increase emotional attachment

This employee engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Increasing the overall productivity

Attracting new customers and improving the organization's brand awareness

