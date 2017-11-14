MEIKING NG



HONG KONG, Nov 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), four Hong Kong fashion brands hit the runway in Tokyo, with support from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Tokyo. As part of the 20th anniversary celebratory events for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Fashion Hong Kong Month series, which coincided with Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO Spring/Summer 2018 (16-22 October), unveiled the latest fashion from Hong Kong through a series of fresh initiatives throughout October. The event drew fashion experts, buyers, journalists, bloggers and celebrities, as well as the online fashion crowd to view the latest designs of some of Hong Kong's hottest designers.Fashion Hong Kong MonthHarrison Wong's namesake label HARRISON WONG and Polly Ho's LOOM LOOP returned to the Fashion Hong Kong runway show in Tokyo, which was held on 17 October. Two other brands, MEIKING NG by Meiking Ng and HEAVEN PLEASE+ by design duo Yi Chan and Lary Cheung, made their debut at the runway show. Staged at the retail skyscraper complex Shibuya Hikarie, the show unveiled the latest Hong Kong designs to an audience of fashion lovers, movers and shakers, buyers, local fashion bloggers, celebrities, as well as representatives from the international fashion media, including Vogue Talent, WWD Japan, Fashionsnap.com, gapPRESS.The collections highlighted Hong Kong's design diversity. More than 900 attendees got an up-close look of fashion-forward styles, from LOOM LOOP's eco-initiatives and Chinese folklore motifs with a fancy twist, to MEIKING NG's cubic art-meets-architectural cut, and HARRISON WONG's brilliant interplay of lines and stripes, to HEAVEN PLEASE+'s revisit of inventive visuals and '90s subculture. A livestream of the show, organised by the HKTDC and media partner Fashionsnap on its official Periscope, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platform, drew more than 10,000 views. Hong Kong online fashion retail start-up, Goxip also live-streamed the show via its official Facebook account. The collaboration allowed fashion lovers from around the world to purchase items soon after the show.More than 200 industry elites attended an after-show party to have a closer look of the runway designs and mingle with the creative minds behind the collections.Buyers-Meet-Designers at Fashion Hong Kong ShowroomNumerous fashion buyers from around the globe visited the Fashion Hong Kong B2B Showroom at H3O Showroom. To match prospective business partners and counterparts, business-matching meetings were arranged between Hong Kong designers and buyers from renowned department stores and e-tailing platforms. On-site orders were placed by local fashion buyers.Apart from the four runway designer brands, 10 other Hong Kong fashion accessory labels were also showcased around Tokyo during Fashion Hong Kong Month. The lineup included a o g p, BIG HORN, CECILIA MA, FAVEbykennyli, IIJIN, MARIJOLI, MASE, methodology, MIDOTI by SHARON5 and NOVEL. Their Fall/Winter 2017 and Spring/Summer 2018 collections were sold at pop-up stores in destination Tokyo and LaForet Harajuku.Blending fashion and technology, Fashion Hong Kong partnered with local fashion tech start-up, Casetify to present a Fashion Hong Kong x Casetify crossover phone-case collection. Featuring motifs and patterns from the four designers' runway series, the phone cases were available for print on-demand, allowing trendsetters to carry Hong Kong fashion designs on accessories.Extra Delight by Local Young TalentAnother fashion show, Asia Fashion Collection, held on 15 October in Tokyo, showcased the latest SS18 collections of KA WA KEY, by up-and-coming Hong Kong designer Key Chow, alongside other designs from Japan, Korea and Taiwan.For three consecutive years, the HKTDC has exhibited the strengths of Hong Kong fashion design via Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO. To nurture Hong Kong's economy and creativity, Fashion Hong Kong, launched by the HKTDC in 2015, aims to promote local designers and labels to the global fashion stage through a host of promotions. Various world-class runway shows initiated by Fashion Hong Kong have been staged in Tokyo Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week.Fashion Hong Kong Official Webpage: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion Hong Kong Official Instagram: @hktdcfashionhkPhoto Download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j3bt2xs8w968qty/AAB_CRTrC9gZi256lFIIhrp2a?dl=0Media Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 