Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (FSE: LBMB) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) is pleased to announce that it hosted a business delegation on November 9th from Rushan City located in Shandong Province, China.

Nano One toured the delegation through the lab and pilot facility, explained its technology in detail and explored collaborative opportunities with the delegation. Shandong Province is committed to further developing its nanomaterials industry as it is one of the largest provinces involved in nanomaterials and graphene resources in China.

"We would like to thank the Rushan City delegation for their interest in exploring Nano One's technology and in discussing potential business opportunities," said Dr. Stephen Campbell, Principle Scientist at Nano One. "We are developing a manufacturing process for the production of lithium ion battery cathode materials and our pilot plant has made it possible to explore business opportunities in Chinese provinces like Shandong."

Collaborative initatives were presented and discussed with the aim of identifying possible strategic partnerships, joint ventures and co-development opportunities to expand Nano One's activities in the Chinese nanomaterials sector with the support of Chinese funders.

Nano One continues to evaluate a number of global opportunities of this nature as it pursues the commercialization of its intellectual property.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One is building a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

