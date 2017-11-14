Wirepas Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Product Leadership Award

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirepas was named the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Product Leadership Award in the European Internet of Things market. In its decision to choose Wirepas for the award, Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, highlights the strength and fit-for-purpose of Wirepas Connectivity as a product for Massive IoT, versatility regarding different applications, and the business need-driven approach of the company.

"Wirepas focuses on a mutually beneficial partnership with customers, understanding the importance of good relationships with both parties to ensure best-in-class quality for its solutions," said Dilip Sarangan, Frost & Sullivan Industry Director. "Thus, the company places importance on combining qualified employees, using the latest technologies, and constantly developing excellent product quality and exceptional customer value across different applications."

Frost & Sullivan observes that a decentralized network topology is ideally suited for smart cities, logistics, retail, smart metering, lighting, and some specific use cases of the Industrial Internet of Things. In this regard, the importance of a connectivity solution is to add value to the customer and provide agile and adaptive solutions that enable efficiency.

"Wirepas maintains industry-leading standards in its solutions and provides excellent customer service," said Sarangan. "The company's commitment to innovation satisfies customers' demands and anticipates future expectations. Wirepas designs its solutions with the customers' success in mind to build long-lasting relationships."

Wirepas's product leadership recognition is a testament to its customer service and unique, forward-thinking products.

"We know that we are ambitious in our approach. We are doing many things differently from how things have been done before. We are de-coupling hardware and software where it has never been done before, we are selling connectivity with a software licensing model, and we are continuously developing our product for high scale and reliability with the chosen de-centralized approach," Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä said. "All this is done because that's what the customers need to digitalize their business at scale. We are both proud and humbled that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the merits and results of our approach after rigorous research."

Frost & Sullivan analysts follow a 10-step process to evaluate Award candidates and assess their fit with select best-practice criteria. For the Product Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated two key factors-Product Family Attributes and Business Impact. Frost & Sullivan recognizes leading companies in various markets. Other past award recipients include IBM and Deutsche Telecom. The detailed criteria and process is presented in the award report, which can be downloaded at https://wirepas.com/download/

