Bringing scalable, customizable innovation to additive manufacturing

Scalable, meter-class, laser powder-bed fusion BETA machine represents significant innovation breakthrough for metal powder additive manufacturing sector

Built to allow manufacturers of large parts and components configure and customize to their own unique requirements

Developed in just nine months as part of Project A.T.L.A.S innovation program, machines to be manufactured in Lichtenfels, Germany and Cincinnati, Ohio

GE Additive today unveiled the first BETA machine developed as part of its Project A.T.L.A.S program. The meter-class, laser powder-bed fusion machine has been developed to provide manufacturers of large parts and components with a scalable solution that can be configured and customized to their own specific industry applications.

Project A.T.L.A.S (Additive Technology Large Area System) is GE Additive's company-wide program to develop the next generation large additive machines. This first BETA machine was developed in just nine months and complements the company's existing portfolio of products.

Ideally suited to industries that require large complex metal parts, such as aviation, automotive, space and oil and gas industries, the new BETA machine builds on technology previously developed by GE, combined with Concept Laser's expertise in laser additive machines. The first few BETA machines are currently being evaluated by a small group of customers and more are available for delivery in 2018.

"Irrespective of industry, every customer has its own specific needs and its own unique levels of complexity. We regularly hear that next-generation machines need to be customizable and configurable. The new meter-class machine we're debuting at formnext is our response to that feedback a solution that is scalable and customizable and meets the needs of our industry, as it matures," said Mohammad Ehteshami Vice President and General Manager of GE Additive.

The machine's feature resolution and build rate speeds are better than machines available today and has a scalable architecture that can increase the 'Z' axis to 1.0M and beyond.

Well-suited for large components with high resolution and complex geometries, such as aerospace-class parts, the machine incorporates the latest laser technology and the ability to be reconfigured to incorporate additional lasers as well as discrete dosing to save on powder and cost.

Key features of this first, new machine on show at formnext include:

Build volume: 1.1 x 1.1 x 0.3M (x,y,z)

Gantry-based architecture

The latest 1kW laser

3D scanner translates with laser

Discrete dosing

Optimal air flow over the print area

Best-in-class feature resolution

Process and machine health monitoring (enabled by Predix software GE's cloud-based operating system)

"Bringing innovation and technologies to market in just nine months demonstrates exactly what we mean by accelerating the additive manufacturing industry. Our Project A.T.L.A.S is one way we are helping our customers be more efficient and nimble as the sector matures," said Frank Herzog, founder and CEO, Concept Laser. "This demonstrates what's possible when we combine the strength of Concept Laser with GE."

For many years, GE has been a leading end user and innovator in the additive manufacturing space. In addition to the $1.4 billion investment in Concept Laser and Arcam, GE has also invested approximately $1.5 billion in manufacturing and additive technologies over the past 10 years, developed additive applications across all GE businesses, created new services applications across the company, and earned hundreds of patents in material science. In 2016, the company established GE Additive to become a leading supplier of additive technology, materials and services for industries and businesses worldwide.

formnext 2017 is an annual trade show for the additive manufacturing industry and this year runs from 14-17 November in Frankfurt, Germany. GE Additive is located at booth E30 in Hall 3.

