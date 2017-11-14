Latest version of robotic catalogue delivers up to 100% automation for businesses

Redwood Software, the pioneer behind 'The Robotic Enterprise', today announced it has added a comprehensive collection of new plug-and-play robots for the Oracle EBS and Peoplesoft suite of products, to the ever-growing Plug Play robotic catalogue studio, which is available to customers with immediate effect.

The updated catalogue of robots, offering accelerated delivery, and greater levels of flexibility, is in addition to Redwood's thousands of existing robots that already cover a wide list of applications including SAP, Excel, Email, PDF and more.

Redwood RoboticsTM software robots are built, maintained and supported by Redwood and contain modular and re-usable best practice process building blocks that interact directly with business and web applications. These capabilities allow customers to quickly and easily robotise entire straight-through processes.

The robots are simple to combine by dragging and dropping them to the right location in a process and eliminate the technical and development burden for organisations, removing the need to hire in-house expertise or outsource to costly developers. Business users can also build their own plug-and-play robots and can quickly define business process rules and decision flows through easy to configure parameters, without any need for scripting.

The solution uniquely also offers customers the ability to synchronise, sequence and monitor sub-processes, tasks and steps to be executed by different robots and humans without the need for a manned control tower for managing robots. Entire processes can also be rapidly cloned and adapted with a few mouse clicks and the process orchestration, robotic-human interactions and workflow are all handled seamlessly.

Processes such as employee on-boarding, order management, sales and operations planning, IT operations, payables, receivables, record-to-report, planning, forecasting and others can be easily and quickly robotised.

Neil Kinson, Chief of Staff at Redwood Software, said, "Without capability like Plug Play, organisations would have to buy, script and programme every single robot themselves. Businesses could need hundreds of robots across various departments and the costs and manpower to maintain robots would be huge. Replacing manual effort with more expensive technical effort destroys the value companies are trying to create.

The need to exploit robotics in a business is now a given and with Plug & Play, we deliver the shortest time to the greatest value as well as the lowest lifetime cost of any robotics solution. Anyone who has become disenchanted with a Centre of Excellence that has become an expensive resource should look at our unique approach."

For more information on the Plug Play range, read industry analyst Ovum's recent report on The Value Proposition of Redwood Robotics.

