

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded at a slightly slower pace, as initially estimated, in the third quarter, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous period.



The statistical office thus confirmed the preliminary flash estimate published on October 31.



The EU28 economy grew 0.6 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 2.5 percent in the third quarter.



Germany and Spain expanded 0.8 percent each. At the same time, both France and Italy logged 0.5 percent growth.



