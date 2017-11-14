As from November 15, 2017, subscription rights issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 24, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: DOXA TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546960 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146017 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from November 15, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: DOXA BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010546978 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146018 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08 4638000.