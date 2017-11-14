RED BANK, NJ--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Plymouth Rock Assurance is introducing two new insurance options that can help part-time Pennsylvania rideshare drivers cover medical expenses, damage to their car and more while working for Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft.

Many Pennsylvania drivers seeking to benefit from the sharing economy don't realize that:

Personal auto insurance policies across the industry generally do not cover any aspect of rideshare driving.

Rideshare drivers often are not fully covered by insurance policies provided by TNCs.

Gaps in coverage could force rideshare drivers to pay out of pocket for damage to their car or their medical expenses.

"Rideshare companies are required to provide coverage for passengers, but huge coverage gaps may exist for drivers," said Gerry Wilson, Plymouth Rock's executive for Pennsylvania auto business. "Our new rideshare insurance allows Plymouth Rock customers to better protect themselves while participating in the sharing economy."

TNCs provide low-limit coverage when drivers are signed into the TNC network and waiting for a fare (known as period 1). During this time, TNC policies generally do not offer coverage for damage to the driver's car and only low-limit coverage for injuries to others or damage to others' property.

TNCs provide commercial policies for drivers when they are on the way to pick up a passenger (period 2) and when a passenger is in the car (period 3). During these periods, a typical TNC policy only provides drivers with low-limit coverage for their own injuries, and potentially higher collision and comprehensive deductibles than drivers carry on their personal auto policy.

Plymouth Rock's coverage allows rideshare drivers to fill some potential insurance gaps. Drivers have their choice of two options:

The basic rideshare driver endorsement offers excess coverage that expands what drivers receive from TNCs in period 1.

The enhanced rideshare driver endorsement includes the basic coverage, along with excess coverage for periods 2 and 3. Plus, Plymouth Rock will cover the difference in the physical damage deductible on the driver's personal policy and the deductible on the TNC policy in those two periods.

The endorsement costs will vary by customer. Plymouth Rock estimates an average cost of $15 per month for the basic coverage, and $26 per month for the enhanced.

"This is another example of how we're meeting our customers' evolving needs with industry-leading, innovative products," Wilson added.

About Plymouth Rock

"Plymouth Rock Assurance" is a marketing name used by a group of separate Plymouth Rock companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Insurance in Pennsylvania is underwritten by Palisades Insurance Company, Palisades Property and Casualty Insurance Company and High Point Preferred Insurance Company. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Certain restrictions and limitations apply. For a full description of the programs, features and coverages, please visit plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Buck

908-219-5326