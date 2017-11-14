BOE IPC 2017 held in Wuhan building an IoT 1.0 ecosystem together with industry partners

WUHAN, China, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14th November, BOE Innovation Partner Conference (BOE IPC2017) was inaugurated in Wuhan, China, held by BOE, a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as a supplier of IoT technologies, products and services. As an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health, BOE fully introduced its strategic moves in the IoT field, and discussed the market challenges and opportunities in the display devices, smart systems, healthcare services and sensors in the era of IoT as well as to work with all partners to build an IoT ecosystem.

As BOE founder and Chairman Wang Dongsheng noted in his keynote speech "IoT 1.0: Collaborate and Win-win", AI, being the key trigger technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has been influencing the development of IoT and gene technologies. The period from 1950 to 2015 is considered the elementary stage of AI development, 2016-2030 the stage of ANI (Artificial Narrow Intelligence), corresponding to IoT 1.0 stage featuring one-to-one and one-to-many smart connectivity, and 2030-2045 the stage of AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), corresponding to IoT 2.0 stage featuring many-to-many smart connectivity, meaning everything is connected by intelligence. After 2045, as entering into ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence), IoT may step into 3.0 stage.

At BOE IPC 2017, Kevin Ashton, the father of IoT and Preston W. Estep, life scientist and geneticist, delivered keynote speeches entitled "The future of the Internet of Things in Retail and Healthcare" and "Decording and Engineering Humanity Toward a Sustainable Future" respectively. BOE CEO Chen Yanshun explained in detail BOE's IoT strategy. There were also sessions on display devices, smart systems, healthcare services and sensors, where experts, scholars and business executives in related fields gathered to discuss the status quo of all IoT market segments as well as the challenges and opportunities.

Since first held in 2016, BOE IPC has become a barometer of developments in the global IoT industry. Over the past year, BOE has sped up its pace in making strategic moves in the IoT field. It has launched a smart, interactive shopping terminal together with Intel, introduced the 8K+5G model together with Huawei, developed brand-new IoT interface solutions together with China Mobile, created "China's Silicon Valley for Medical Professionals" together with Beihang University, and start building a new retail ecosystem together with Alibaba. BOE is now on a faster path to be an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. At BOE IPC 2017, BOE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba and SAP on building the new retail ecosystem, marking another step forward in BOE's endeavor to fully open up its application and technology platforms.

In the era of IoT 1.0, BOE will continue to open up technology and application platforms to create value through ICPST, i.e. Integration of Chips, Panels, Software and Things, provide display and sensor devices, smart systems, healthcare services business with display, sensor, AI and big data technologies and develop innovations together with partners in computing, storage, sensor and other chip-related segments, software and content, functional equipment, and all other industries to share new market opportunities and create new value in the IoT era.



