Paint Rollers Market Worth Over $3bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The research report "Paint Rollers Market Size By Product (Woven [Synthetic, Blended], Knit [Synthetic, Blended]), By Fabric (Synthetic [Nylon, Polyester], Blended [Polyester, Wool]), By Pile Depth (Shorter Pile, Medium Pile, High Pile), By Application (Construction [Residential, Commercial], Appliances, Furniture), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Paint Rollers Market size is set to cross USD 3 billion by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )



Increasing structural reforms plans along with adoption of more enhanced painting equipment will drive paint rollers demand. Institutional buildings expansion including hotels, colleges and hospitals will fuel product penetration. Government's support by offering tax deductions and favorable FDI policies will propel new business spaces construction.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2183

Demographic developments and requirement of new housing in North America owing to a large percentage of the population reaching child bearing age will support new housing developments, hence enhancing product demand. U.S. construction spending is projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2020 from USD 1.2 trillion in 2015, representing an annual growth of over 6%. Moreover, growing number of public private partnerships projects for infrastructure development will support the paint rollers market growth.

Shift in consumer trends towards coated wood & furniture to increase product life will facilitate industry growth. Standardized painting in less time along with minimal wastage is among the key properties driving product demand in the furniture industry.

Woven paint rollers market accounted for over 40% of the industry demand and is projected to witness over 4% CAGR up to 2024. Factors such as increased smoothness and lint-free results with all types of coats are anticipated to propel product growth. However, high paint rollers market price trend may limit the industry growth in the short term.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 344 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from this 2017 report Paint Rollers Market in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-a n alysis/paint-rollers-market

Synthetic fabrics accounted for over 45% of the paint rollers market share in 2016. Economical cost along with high strength compared to natural fabrics are key factors supporting product demand. Largely, polyester, nylon or combination of two are widely used. Quality level may vary significantly within the category, from the low-end economy model to high end cover designed for the professional coating contractors.

Shorter pile is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment and accounted for 25% of the paint rollers market demand in 2016. Ease of application and affordability are expected to be the key factors driving product demand over the projected timeframe. In addition, improved design for achieving fine finishes will enhance the product penetration.

Construction application accounted for more than 80% of the global demand in 2016. Renovation of public and private buildings, mainly poorly insulated structures and deprived houses will provide lucrative opportunity for industry manufacturers.

Asia Pacific paint rollers market will witness gains at over 5.5% CAGR. Rapid infrastructural development owing to strong economic growth in India, Australia, and China will stimulate regional demand. Upgrading healthcare facilities to deal with geriatric population will drive product penetration in China.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2183

North America paint rollers market was valued at over USD 300 million in 2016. Low inflation rate along with reducing fiscal tightening is expected to fuel construction spending in the region. Thus, driving product sales over the forecast timeline.

Global industry share is highly fragmented in nature. The key manufacturers in paint rollers market are Gordon Brush, Purdy, Anderson Products, Richard Tools, Mill Rose and Hyde Tools. Companies are adopting various strategies including, expansion of manufacturing capacity, new product launch, agreements and collaborations to capture a major industry share and increase customer base.

Read our Blog on Painting Tools Industry @ http://www.thecampingcanuck.com/painting-tools-industry/6047/

Browse Related Reports:

Painting Tools Market Size By Product (Brushes, Rollers, Scrapers, Knives, Trays, Spray Gun, Masking Tapes), By Application (Construction [Residential, Commercial, Industrial], Automotive, Appliances, Furniture, Industrial Machineries & Equipment, Packaging) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada , Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Poland , Russia , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Malaysia , Indonesia , Thailand , Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Saudi Arabia , UAE, Iran , Iraq , Egypt , South Africa ), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/painting-tools-market

Self-compacting Concrete Market Size By Raw Material (Fine & Coarse Aggregates, Water, Cement, Admixture, Fibers), By Design Mix (Powder, Viscosity Agent, Combination), By Application (Concrete frames, Metal decking, Columns, Drilled shafts), By End-user (Building & Construction, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada , Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , China , India , Japan , Australia , Indonesia , Malaysia , Brazil , Mexico , South Africa , GCC), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/self-compacting-concrete-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:+11-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter