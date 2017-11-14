Accedian Provides Virtualized Network Performance Monitoring to TIM Brasil

MONTREAL, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TIM Brasil will use Accedian SkyLIGHT solution to monitor network performance for its fixed and mobile networks

TIM Brasil has partnered with Accedian, an international company specializing in end-to-end network performance assurance, to use the SkyLIGHT virtualized solution. Accedian's award-winning technology monitors and guarantees the performance of the operator's mobile and fixed services throughout the country, as well as ensuring quality and good customer experience, through increased agility and improved processes.TIM Brasil is the firstoperator in Brazilto use this type of platformfor the business services market, which provides for the improvement of the company's current network performance and the improvement of investments in additional infrastructure.

"Our broad range of subscriber services includes wholesale, corporate, LTE mobile voice and data, and residential broadband. A critical part of our service delivery strategy is to assure network growth quality and maintaining the best-in-class customer experience," said Marcelo Duarte, Wholesale Director at TIM Brasil.

Accedian SkyLIGHT is the industry's first fully virtualized NFV-based performance assurance solution. TIM Brasil selected Accedian SkyLIGHT based on its performance and cost, as the most appropriate solution for monitoring network performance and ensuring a consistent, high-quality user experience and quality of service for TIM. As a software solution, SkyLIGHT's flexibility means it can support new network technologies and continue to deliver performance assurance monitoring as TIM Brasil migrates its network to 4.5G and 5G.

"Importantly, SkyLIGHT's versatility means it will continue to ensure high-quality network performance and user experience as we upgrade our current network - firstly, to 4.5G and then 5G. We're impressed by the accuracy, flexibility, and scalability of SkyLIGHT, and its significant contribution in enabling us to execute our wider growth strategy, now and into the future," continued Marcelo.

Accedian SkyLIGHT extends virtualized instrumentation layer capabilities across an entire network - fixed or mobile - and includes service assurance, monitoring of bandwidth usage, services activation testing, and network fault isolation. In addition,SkyLIGHT's new NFV performance monitoring (PM) capabilitiessignificantly enhance its flexibility and scalability: operators can extend monitoring to locations on their network without existing test functions and without the need to install extra hardware.

"Brazil is the largest market for mobile in South America, and people and companies there are spending more on services like LTE data, broadband and business services," said Accedian CEO Patrick Ostiguy. "As Brazil's second largest mobile operator and also an established fixed-line provider, TIM Brasil is well positioned to benefit from this trend. We're pleased to expand our existing relationship with TIM Brasil and play our part in helping them make the most of this opportunity with our market-leading network assurance technology."

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end to end network performance visibility, for control over the best possible user experience. Providing the most complete, current view of network health, Accedian dramatically improves visibility with actionable insights for peak reliability and quality of service (QoS). Accedian enables control over increasingly complex networks to increase agility, and reduce cost. Most importantly, through a fully optimized and performance assured network, Accedian proactively ensures maximum uptime and for peak quality of experience (QoE). Since 2005, Accedian has assured hundreds of thousands of networks and services globally, turning performance into a key competitive differentiator. For more information, visit Accedian.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Accedian

About TIM

TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular S.A., which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Its consumer plans include prepaid plans, post-paid plans and controle plans. It offers value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services and push-mail.

Accedian media contacts, Anais Merlin or Alex Sowden, CCgroup, T: +44-203-824-9200, E: accedian@ccgrouppr.com; Natalie Mountain, Accedian, T: +1-514-331-6181 ext. 674, E: nmountain@accedian.com