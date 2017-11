The boards enable human-independent fully automated high-volume inline video production testing. PVA-01 interfaces with the parallel-clock LVDS & EPI video standards, while PVA-04 interfaces with the V-by-One video standard; both cards can manage up to eight channels. The image processing technology features real-time bit error rate, pixel error rate, PSNR analysis and frame capture. Also, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...