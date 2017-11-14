

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in October, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in October, just below the 1.1 percent rise in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation slowed to 0.5 percent in October from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in October, confirming the initial estimate.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose at a slower pace of 1.1 percent annually in October, after a 1.3 percent rise in September.



Month-on-month, the HICP showed no variations in October. The flash estimate was confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX