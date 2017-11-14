

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production dropped for the first time in three months in September, data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 0.6 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in August. The monthly decline came in line with expectations. This was the first decline since June.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output slowed to 3.3 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August.



All sub-components excluding non-durable consumer goods declined from August. Production of capital goods registered the biggest fall of 1.6 percent. Energy and durable consumer goods output fell 0.9 percent each.



Intermediate goods output slid 0.6 percent, while non-durable consumer goods output gained 0.1 percent.



Industrial production decreased 0.5 percent on month in September, and climbed 3.6 percent from the same period of previous year.



