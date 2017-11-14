To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 14 November 2017





Company Announcement number 88/2017 - 14 November 2017



Correction to company announcement No. 86 of 6 November 2017



Realkredit Danmark has become aware of an error in the English appendix 1 to the company announcement No. 86 of 6 November 2017. It states incorrectly that the auction in DK0004604279 will take place in the period 21 to 24 November 2017. The correct auction period is 22 to 24 November 2017.



The corrected appendix 1 is attached.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652942