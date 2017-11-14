

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.17 billion, or $1.84 per share. This was higher than $1.97 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $25.03 billion. This was up from $23.15 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.17 Bln. vs. $1.97 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q3): $25.03 Bln vs. $23.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX