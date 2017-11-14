NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 79.52p Capital only 81.15p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016, the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 344.27p Capital only (undiluted) 343.69p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 345.03p Including current year income (undiluted) XD 344.34p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 428.69p Capital only (undiluted) 436.69p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury. 3. 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 540.12p Capital only 547.63p Including current year income 540.12p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 547.63p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 475.92c per share (US cents) - Capital only 362.98p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 491.10c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 374.56p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 171.82p Capital only 173.75p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 665.58c per share (US cents) - Capital only 668.23c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 507.64p per share (pence sterling) Capital only 509.66p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury). 4. 5. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 08 November 2017 this provision was 0.27% of the NAV (0.20% on unrealised gains and 0.07% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 201.02p Capital only (undiluted) 205.46p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 01 November 2017, the Company has 24,574,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,359,664 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 1464.97p Capital only and including debt at par value 1457.68p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1479.10p Including current year income and debt at par value XD 1471.82p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares held in treasury is 2,113,731. 3. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 191.40c Capital only USD (cents) 145.98p Capital only Sterling (pence) 196.84c Including current year income USD (cents) 150.13p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 548,000 ordinary shares on 03 November 2017, the Company has 180,766,108 ordinary shares in issue. 4. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 08 November 2017 this provision was 2.00% of the NAV (0.86% on unrealised gains and 1.14% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed.