

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended September, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded an unadjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 4.0 percent rise in the second quarter, which was revised up from 3.9 percent.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 4.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth quickened to 5.0 percent in the September quarter from 4.2 percent in the June quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a faster pace of 1.1 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding quarter.



The growth was expected to slow to 0.8 percent. The second quarter figure was revised down from 1.1 percent.



