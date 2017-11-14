Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier to Hold Investor Day . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will hold its annual Investor and Analyst Day on the afternoon of Thursday, December 14, 2017 in New York City.

The event will be hosted by Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. It will also include presentations by the business segment presidents.

With Bombardier approaching the midpoint of its five-year turnaround plan, this event will provide an opportunity to review progress made to date, as well as, to discuss 2018 guidance and the company's long-term growth outlook.

Please note that participation at Investor Day is by invitation only. The event is reserved for financial analysts and institutional investors. A live webcast of the meeting will be available on the Bombardier website.

Further details about the event will be available shortly on our website at ir.bombardier.com (http://ir.bombardier.com).

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com (http://bombardier.com/) or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier (https://twitter.com/Bombardier).

