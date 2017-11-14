sprite-preloader
14.11.2017
PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
79.52p  Capital only
81.15p  Including current year income
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends
 payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3.        Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December
 2016, the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the
 unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis.
4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end
performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the
BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page
8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

