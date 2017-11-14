sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.11.2017 | 12:29
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
344.27p  Capital only (undiluted)
343.69p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
345.03p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD
344.34p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends
payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3.        Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January
2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end
performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the
BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page
8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2017 PR Newswire