

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic growth accelerated more than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent on quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent increase seen in the second quarter. GDP was forecast to grow 0.4 percent.



On the demand side, there was a positive contribution both to the national component and to foreign exports, Istat said.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast 1.7 percent expansion.



