Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Worth 4.35 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Marketby Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Oxygen Scavengers), End-Use Industry (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 2.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market across the globe is fueled by the increasing use of boiler water treatment chemicals in various end-use industries to cater to the growing demand for chemically treated quality boiler water to mitigate corrosion of boiler systems. Moreover, the rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP), growing global population, and improving economic conditions are other factors expected to fuel the demand for power, which, in turn, will boost the market for boiler water treatment chemicals across the globe. Besides, growing contributions of various water quality associations and companies to carry out R&D activities to enhance properties such as biodegradability and efficiency of boiler water treatment chemicals are also leading to the growth of the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market.

In terms of volume, the scale inhibitors type segment is projected to lead the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period. Scale inhibitors are widely used as boiler water treatment chemicals in oil & gas and power applications. The increasing demand for corrosion inhibitors in these applications is due to the demand for ultra-pure water to protect boilers and condensate lines from corrosion.

In terms of volume, the power end-use industry segment is projected to lead the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period. With industrialization, the demand for power is also increasing. Growing population, increasing the standard of masses, growth in the economy of various countries and increasing urbanization is expected to drive the power sector, which will boost the market for boiler water treatment chemicals globally.

In terms of volume, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for boiler water treatment chemicals in during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market can be attributed to the large industrial base and improve living standards of the population in the region. In terms of volume, China led the Asia-Pacific Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2016. The growth of the China Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market can be attributed to the significant increase in the consumption of boiler water treatment chemicals in the country. This increased consumption of boiler water treatment chemicals in China is a result of the rising population, increasing oil & gas exploration and production activities, the rise in power generation, and growing metal industry in the country.

Some of the key players operating in the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market are BASF (Germany), Ecolab (U.S.), Kemira (Finland), Solenis (Finland), Kurita (Japan), SUEZ (France), Arkema (France). These companies adopted major growth strategies between January 2015 and October 2017 to enhance their position in the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market.

