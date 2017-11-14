Increasing Demand From Automotive Industries Expected to Boost Automotive Biosensors Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Biosensors Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. An analytical device that converts a biological response into an electrical signal is known as a biosensor. An automobile biosensor refers to miniature devices comprising sensors, cameras and monitoring devices. These devices are intentionally positioned on seat belts, seats, steering wheel, dashboard, etc. to measure essential signs such as driver drowsiness, heart rate, oxygen content, pulse rate, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Automotive Biosensors Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and wide range of applications. In addition, other factors such as rising road accidents, geriatric population, stringent regulations, and technological innovations also fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hinder the growth of the market such as high cost. Automotive Biosensors Market is classified by end users and geography. Automotive Biosensors Market is classified on the basis of end users as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others.

Automotive Biosensors Market is classified based on geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil.

The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

By geography, North America accounted a major share of the Automotive Biosensors Market in 2016. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the market include Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen. The other prominent players operating in the Automotive Biosensors Market include Audi, Cadillac, Daimler, Freer Logic, Jaguar Land Rover, Medtronic, Opel, and others.

