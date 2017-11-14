sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.11.2017 | 12:32
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
540.12p  Capital only
547.63p  Including current year income
540.12p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
547.63p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326
Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.
3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends
payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

