BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were: 475.92c per share (US cents) - Capital only 362.98p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 491.10c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 374.56p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.