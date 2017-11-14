sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.11.2017 | 12:34
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
1464.97p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1457.68p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1479.10p  Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1471.82p  Including current year income and debt at fair value XD
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.
3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

