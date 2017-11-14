sprite-preloader
14.11.2017 | 12:34
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
665.58c per share (US cents) - Capital only
668.23c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
507.64p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
509.66p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends
payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3.        The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue
(excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).
4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end
performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of
the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or
page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value
(NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable
in Argentina.  As at 08 November 2017 this provision was 0.27% of the
NAV (0.20% on unrealised gains and 0.07% on realised gains since 23
September 2013).  There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the
Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no
established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes
payable the provision will be reversed.

