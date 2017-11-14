sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
201.02p  Capital only (undiluted)
205.46p  Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1.        Following the buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 01 November 2017, the Company has 24,574,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,359,664 shares in treasury.
2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2017 PR Newswire