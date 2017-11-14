JLT Re and CXIS Announce New Retention & Policy Growth Program Partnership

P&C Carriers are averaging a 4 percent increase in retention, CXIS reports | JLT Re clients have exclusive access to the program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / JLT Re, the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, and CX Insurance Services, Inc. (CXIS), an innovative P&C BPO and revenue analytics company, have announced a new partnership for the shared launch of CXIS's Retention & Policy Growth Program.

CXIS reports that P&C companies are currently averaging a 4 percent increase in policyholder retention through the program, and carriers are clearing their total investment after month 1 in a 12-month program. JLT Re has secured the exclusive rights to distribute this program to its clients with discounted client pricing and will be complementing the offering with its own advanced modeling capabilities.

CXIS President Joseph Serrano indicated, "We're thrilled to partner with JLT Re in bringing the benefits of the CXIS Retention Program to their clients. Beyond JLT Re's deep market expertise, sophisticated analytic capabilities, and powerful brand equity - they're good people who operate with integrity. Together we are providing a compelling and truly unique offering for P&C companies."

Ed Hochberg, CEO of JLT Re (North America) Inc. echoed the excitement for what is to come, stating, "JLT Re's clients will benefit from our partnership with CXIS, offering new and value-added services designed to improve performance and profitability."

JLT Re and CXIS are evaluating continued data synergies in the shared pursuit of increasing client retention. CXIS will continue its patent processes through the remainder of 2017.

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

JLT Re

Helen Ferris

Tel: +44 (0)207 5583388

Email: Helen.Ferris@JLTRe.com

JLT Re

Elizabeth Miller

Tel: +1 215 309 4590

Email: Elizabeth.Miller@JLTRe.com

CX Insurance Services, Inc.

Tonya R. Cruise

Tel: +1 855 676 CXIS

Email: trcruise@cxis.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About CX Insurance Services:

CX Insurance Services provides 100 percent on-shore business process outsourcing, retention, and policy growth services to P&C insurance companies. CXIS is led by a team of former P&C carrier executives with a combined 75-plus years' experience in P&C product, underwriting, sales, claims, and customer service functions.

www.cxis.com

About JLT Re

JLT Re's trusted team of 700 colleagues worldwide combines market-leading expertise and proprietary analytical tools with the freedom to challenge conventions.

Deep specialist knowledge and extensive experience of both the reinsurance market and clients' own industries and sectors enables JLT Re to ask smarter questions, innovate and deliver better results tailored to meet client needs.

JLT Re is a trading name and logo of various JLT reinsurance broking entities and divisions globally and any services provided to clients by JLT Re may be through one or more of JLT's regulated businesses.

JLT Re is part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc.

www.JLTRe.com

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson

Jardine Lloyd Thompson is one of the world's leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. JLT's client proposition is built upon its deep specialist knowledge, client advocacy, tailored advice and service excellence.

JLT is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and owns offices in 40 territories with more than 10,600 employees. Supported by the JLT International Network, it offers risk management and employee benefit solutions in 135 countries.

For further information about JLT, please visit our website www.jlt.com.





SOURCE: JLT Re

