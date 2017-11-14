

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth moderated in the three months ended September, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent expansion in the second quarter.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of growth was 0.6 percent.



The overall growth in the third quarter was mainly driven by investments, consumption and exports.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.0 percent in the September quarter from 3.3 percent in the June quarter. Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to improve to 3.4 percent.



