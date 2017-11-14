MALMÖ, Sweden and REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, 2017-11-14 12:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, and Iceland Post, the Icelandic national postal service, announced that Descartes' route planning solution is being deployed to manage delivery operations for Iceland Post as the company shifts its primary focus from mail to parcel delivery in support of the country's dramatic growth in ecommerce.



"Such a fundamental change to our business comes with various IT and logistics challenges, including the need to adapt delivery schedules to a growing number of last-minute parcel pickups," said Einar Geir Jónsson, Head of Business Development at Iceland Post. "The Descartes solution provides the advanced capabilities we need to transform our logistics processes and, in doing so, improve the responsiveness of our delivery operations and reach higher standards of customer service. We have already successfully implemented part of the solution, and are confident the collaboration with Descartes will help us successfully transition to a parcel delivery-focused company."



Iceland Post is using Descartes' strategic route modelling capabilities to analyze territories, service levels and daily route planning processes to develop the most cost-effective delivery strategy. For daily route execution, the company will use the cloud-based Descartes Route Planner On-demand solution to optimize static and dynamic routes, dispatch optimized routes, and provide a real-time, GPS-based view of driver movements and delivery status across the organization.



The solutions will allow Iceland Post to adjust delivery schedules on the fly to accommodate customer needs, such as a change in address, even on the date of delivery, because a customer wants to accept a parcel delivery at work instead of home. Iceland Post will also use the solution to capture electronic proof-of-delivery and to provide customers with updates using pre- and post-delivery notification services.



"We are pleased to contribute to Iceland Post's business transition with our proven route planning and execution solutions," said Lars Persson, Sales Director Nordic Region at Descartes. "Adding Iceland Post to our client portfolio marks the start of our strategy to enable Nordic companies to compete more successfully in ecommerce and home delivery."



About Iceland Post Iceland Post offers reliable services for companies and individuals in the field of distribution, communications and logistics, as well as other areas that pertain to these activities. It is Iceland Post's vision statement to be a progressive and powerful company in mail and product distribution by providing a reliable and stable service around the country and the world, which is based on recognized quality standards. In addition, Iceland Post works towards profitable growth with the interests of its customers, employees and owners as its goal.



Iceland Post distribution network reaches all homes and businesses in Iceland. Post offices and rural postmen provide customers with complete postal service. Iceland Post operates internationally with other postal services and partner organisations transporting products to and from Iceland, thus creating links with distribution systems all around the world. Learn more about Iceland Post at www.postur.is.



About Descartes Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



