

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of Republicans calling for Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Special election to the Senate has grown with a fresh allegation of sexual assault surfacing against him.



In a news conference Monday, Beverly Young Nelson said Moore tried to rape her after offering a ride home from her job as a waitress when she was 16. The incident is reported to have happened in 1977.



Nelson told reporters that she tried to fight him off while yelling at him to stop, but he locked his car to prevent her escape.



The 70-year old former state Supreme Court chief justice denies the allegations, describing them as a 'witch hunt'.



Nelson said she did not disclose her experience to the world because she was frightened by his position and his power. Roy Moore was the District attorney of Etiwah County when the alleged incident took place,



'I am coming forward to let Mr. Moore know that he no longer has any power over me and I no longer live in fear of him,' said the 56-year old woman.



Four other women have accused the Alabama Senate candidate of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers.



Meanwhile, the number of Republican lawmakers calling on Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race over the allegations, is growing.



Sen. Susan Collins said she did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race.



'If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him,' according to Sen. Cory Gardner.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Orrin Hatch, Sen. Rob Portman, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Richard Shelby, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Charlie Dent, and Rep. Tom Cole also raised their voice against Moore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX