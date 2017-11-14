LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)

Jackpotjoy plc

Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

Q3 revenue up 14% year on year

Remain confident in meeting upper end of expectations

LONDON, 14 November 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Financial summary

----------------------- ---------- --------- --------- ---------- --------- Three Three Reported Nine Nine Reported months months Change % months months Change % ended 30 ended ended 30 ended Sept 2017 30 Sept Sept 2017 30 Sept (£ m) 2016 (£ m) (£ m) 2016 (£ m) ----------------------- ---------- --------- --------- ---------- --------- Gaming revenue 75.4 66.4 14 222.0 194.0 14 Net loss (as reported under IFRS) (7.7) (18.6) 59 (27.7) (28.4) 2 Adjusted EBITDA 26.7 25.6 4 85.9 77.1 11 Adjusted net income 18.3 21.2 (14) 60.9 63.7 (4) Operating cash flows 32.6 18.3 78 78.2 63.3 24

Financial highlights for the third quarter

Strong financial performance:



Gaming revenue rose 14%, supported by 12% growth in the Jackpotjoy segment and 28% growth at Vera&John



Adjusted EBITDA increased 4%, reflecting planned increase in marketing costs



Adjusted net income decreased 14% year on year due to higher interest costs related to additional debt acquired to pay the earn-out





Ongoing good cash generation and net debt reduction:



Operating cash flow growth of 78% year on year, including a working capital inflow



44p of operating cash flow per share(



Adjusted EBITDA to cash conversion of over 100%



Adjusted net debt reduced by £ 23.4 million; adjusted net leverage ratio of 3.35x reduced from 3.60x at 30 June 2017







