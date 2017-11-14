ObsEva SA / ObsEva Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- All Three Development Compounds Progressing with Key Clinical Milestones Over the Next 12 Months -

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - November 14, 2017 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 and provided a business update outlining recent corporate progress and upcoming milestones.

"We are very proud of the progress that we are making in each of our development programs, and continue to deliver upon our objectives and timelines that were outlined at our IPO in January. Our team has been able to navigate the complexities of executing on global trials and the robust patient recruitment in our IMPLANT 2 and EDELWEISS clinical trials demonstrates the severe unmet medical need that exists and demonstrates the potential of our therapeutics to greatly improve patient care." said Ernest Loumaye, Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. "With our recent successful financing, we are now positioned to achieve several clinical milestones in 2018-19."

Pipeline Progress Achieved in Third Quarter of 2017

Patient recruitment was completed in August for the Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 trial of nolasiban, ObsEva's oral oxytocin receptor antagonist designed to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Approximately 760 patients have now been randomized in this European trial.

Patient recruitment was completed in November, 2017 for ObsEva's EDELWEISS Phase 2b clinical trial of OBE2109, its oral GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis. Enrollment is targeted at 330 patients globally.

The Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and 2 trials of OBE2109 for the treatment of uterine fibroids randomized its first patients to active therapy following screening that began earlier this year. Enrollment is targeted at approximately 1,000 women in total. The primary endpoint of these trials is the reduction of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Clinical trial protocol was finalized and regulatory applications submitted to begin the PROLONG trial, a Phase 2a clinical trial of OBE022, ObsEva's oral prostaglandin F2 alpha receptor antagonist for the treatment of pre-term labor in pregnant women between 24 and 34 weeks of gestation.

Upcoming Milestones

ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and pipeline milestones over the remainder of 2017 and 2018:

Announcement of primary endpoint results from the 760 patient Phase 3 IMPLANT 2 clinical trial of nolasiban in assisted reproductive technology (ART) in the first quarter of 2018.

Announcement of primary endpoint results from the 330 patient Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial of OBE2109 for the treatment of endometriosis in mid-2018.

Commencement of the Phase 2a PROLONG clinical trial of OBE022 in pre-term labor in the fourth quarter of 2017, with preliminary results in approximately 60 patients expected in late 2018.

Completion of patient enrollment of the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and 2 trials of OBE2109 for the treatment of uterine fibroids in late 2018.

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $17.0 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted share. Research and development expenses were $13.9 million and general and administrative expenses were $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2017, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $68.4 million, which does not include net proceeds of approximately $56 million raised in the private equity financing that was announced on October 10, 2017.

Conference Call Information

ObsEva will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a business update and discuss third quarter 2017 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-419-1772 (domestic) or (213) 660-0921 (international) and refer to conference ID 2197575. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com).

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss





(in USD'000, except per share data) Three-month period

ended September 30, Nine-month period

ended September 30,



2017 2016 2017 2016 unaudited unaudited Other operating income........................... 3 7 11 37 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses........ (13,910) (5,978) (40,983) (15,544) General and administrative expenses......... (3,001) (1,946) (9,601) (3,321) Total operating expenses......................... (16,911) (7,924) (50,584) (18,865) OPERATING LOSS................................... (16,908) (7,917) (50,573) (18,828) Finance income......................................... (106) 7 754 34 Finance expense....................................... (1) (36) (1) (267) NET LOSS BEFORE TAX......................... (17,015) (7,946) (49,820) (19,061) Income tax benefit / (expense.................... 21 - (36) - NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD................... (16,994) (7,946) (49,856) (19,061) Net loss per share Basic........................................................ (0.59) (0.37) (1.78) (0.89) Diluted..................................................... (0.59) (0.37) (1.78) (0.89)



OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Currency translation differences................. - 554 - 1,956 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME................................................... - 554 - 1,956 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD............................................ (16,994) (7,392) (49,856) (17,105)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in USD'000)



September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 unaudited audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents................................. 68,358 25,508 Other receivables............................................... 683 783 Prepaid expenses and deferred costs................. 1,679 2,415 Total current assets.......................................... 70,720 28,706 Non-current assets Furniture, fixtures and equipment........................ 339 121 Intangible assets................................................ 21,608 16,608 Other long-term assets....................................... 190 90 Total non-current assets................................... 22,137 16,819 Total assets...................................................... 92,857 45,525 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current tax liability.............................................. 36 - Other payables and current liabilities................... 2,662 2,383 Accrued expenses............................................. 5,752 4,269 Total current liabilities...................................... 8,450 6,652 Non-current liabilities Post-employment obligations............................. 2,840 2,832 Total non-current liabilities............................... 2,840 2,832 Shareholders' equity Share capital...................................................... 2,265 1,740 Share premium................................................... 162,982 71,966 Reserves........................................................... 5,775 1,934 Accumulated losses........................................... (89,455) (39,599) Total shareholders' equity................................ 81,567 36,041 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity.......... 92,857 45,525

