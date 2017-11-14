JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Grows its Reseller Network by Adding a New Sales Partner in the Nordic Market

JLT Mobile Computers Grows its Reseller Network by Adding a New Sales Partner in the Nordic Market

The partnership with Datema AB opens new business opportunities, primarily within the retail, transportation and logistics industries, while reinforcing JLT's strong position in the region

Växjö, Sweden, November 14th, 2017 * * *JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces the signing of a new sales partnership with Datema AB, a full-service provider of complex IT solutions for the Nordic countries. With 25 years of experience from business system processes and mobile solutions in the retail, transportation and logistics industries, the partnership opens up new channels to reach big potential customers in the region.

Maintaining a strong partner network is part of the long-term growth strategy of JLT Mobile Computers who announced five new partners to the JLT Global Sales Partner Program earlier this year (press release April 10, 2017 (https://www.jltmobile.com/jlt-mobile-computers-continues-international-expansion-signing-new-partners-its-global-partner)). Continuing on this path, the program is now further strengthened by the addition of the new partner Datema.

"Datema has a solid track record in the Nordic market, primarily within business system processes and mobile solutions for the retail, transport and logistics industries," says Roger Andersson, Sales Manager, Datema. "Thanks to the partnership with JLT, our customers will be able to access leading rugged computers with renowned reliability and performance."

"The partnership with Datema strengthens the existing network of JLT resellers in the Nordic countries and we are looking forward to working together. With expertise within business system processes, business operation and integration we are increasing our presence in, primarily, retail and transportation industries where we expect great opportunities to find new potential customers and business opportunities," says Anette Malmström, Nordic Sales Manager, JLT Mobile Computers.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2016 was SEK 127 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

