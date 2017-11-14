Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica announces a study showing the ability of ColdZyme to deactivate major common cold viruses

Press release

14 November, 2017

Enzymatica announces a study showing the ability of ColdZyme to deactivate major common cold viruses

Enzymatica announced today a publication in a peer-reviewed journal presenting the results of an in vitro study showing the ability of ColdZyme Mouth Spray to deactivate the majority of viruses that cause the common cold. The study demonstrated that ColdZyme deactivated the viruses tested and prevented viral-induced cytopathic effect by 64.5 % to 99.9 %. These results indicate that ColdZyme might have clinical benefits in prevention and treatment of the common cold.

The medical device ColdZyme is a mouth spray that forms a barrier in the throat against common cold viruses. The barrier solution of the device is composed of glycerol and Atlantic cod trypsin. The study was conducted by an independent, accredited and certified laboratory. The goal of the study was to determine the ability of ColdZyme to deactivate several viruses known to cause the common cold in humans. A virucidal efficacy suspension test was conducted using ColdZyme against viruses belonging to the four virus families known to cause the majority of common colds1. ColdZyme deactivated rhinovirus type 1A by 91.7 %, rhinovirus type 42 by 92.8 %, human influenza A virus H3N2 by 96.9 %, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by 99.9 % and adenovirus type 2 by 64.5 %. Furthermore, cytotoxicity was not detected at any dilution or cell line tested.

"The results indicate that ColdZyme can offer a protective barrier against most common cold viruses, known to cause the disease. This is also supported by our previous clinical study, COLDPREV2, and our open label studies," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The in vitro study was based on a standardised and validated methodology adapted to mimic the environment in vivo in the oropharynx (mouth and throat) where viruses take hold, invade and cause the disease.

The basis for the use of ColdZyme against the common cold is thought to partly depend on the ability of trypsin in cleaving proteins on the surface of viruses important for infection. This will inhibit viruses in binding to cellular receptors, thereby preventing or stopping the proliferation of an infection.

1) Stefansson, B., Gudmundsdottir, Á. and Clarsund, M. (2017). A medical device forming a protective barrier that deactivates four major common cold viruses. Virology: Research & Reviews, 1 (5). doi:10.15761/VRR.1000130 (http://www.oatext.com/a-medical-device-forming-a-protective-barrier-that-deactivates-four-major-common-cold-viruses.php)

2)COLDPREV: https://doi.org/10.4236/ojrd.2017.74013 (https://doi.org/10.4236/ojrd.2017.74013)

