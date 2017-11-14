sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,307 Euro		+0,023
+8,10 %
WKN: A14NZM ISIN: CA03268Y1060 Ticker-Symbol: 1JX 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC0,307+8,10 %