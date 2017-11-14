

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated in the three months ended in September, after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 3.7 percent rise in the second quarter.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 3.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew at a steady rate of 3.4 percent annually in the third quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 0.8 percent from the second quarter, when it grew by 0.9 percent.



Data also showed that annual employment growth for the third quarter was 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 percent in the previous quarter. After seasonal adjustment, employment growth held steady at 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX