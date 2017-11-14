2017 Educational Writers' Award EWA17: CODES & INVENTIONS & ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The six outstanding books for readers aged 5-11 years on this year's shortlist take us to teeming rainforests and into deep blue seas, explore the exciting possibilities of coding, celebrate humankind's brightest inventions, and create a buzz about bees and minibeasts.

SECRETS OF THE SEA

Author: Kate Baker

Illustrator: Eleanor Taylor

(Publisher: Big Picture Press/Templar)

This lavishly illustrated, large format book takes young readers on a journey of discovery from rock pools along the shoreline, to the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean to uncover an incredible, and rarely seen world. It reveals the creatures that live there - from the microscopic and the bizarre, to the fragile and the deadly - in all their startling beauty.

Our judges said: Taking its readers on a diving experience to discover the wonders of the deep blue sea, this book has a well-written and accessible text which will appeal to a wide range of ages, and beautiful artwork which brings the marine world to life.

FLUTTERING MINIBEAST ADVENTURES

Author: Jess French

Illustrator: Jonathan Woodward

Paper Engineering: Keith Finch

(Publisher: Red Shed/Egmont)

Find out how caterpillars change into beautiful butterflies, pond dip for baby dragonflies, and then continue the journey with the pop and play minibeast model which awaits the reader at the end of this colourful book. Each adventure, from pond to plant to night-time hunts for moths with torches, is full of facts and activities that encourage children to explore the world around them.

Our judges said: A bright, inviting and informative book, clearly written without being patronising. Its magical ideas are superbly laid out, with accessible text that will appeal to younger and early readers.

GENIUS! THE MOST ASTONISHING INVENTIONS OF ALL TIME

Author: Deborah Kespert

Designer: Karen Wilks

(Publisher: Thames & Hudson)

From Archimedes' machine for carrying water uphill, to Tim Berners-Lee's creation of the World-Wide Web, here are gripping stories of brilliant brave inventors who dared think the unthinkable and do the impossible, and so helped create our 21st century world. Organised thematically, there are chapters on Pioneers, Communication, Technology, Transport and Space.

Our judges said: Full of interesting information enlivened with beautiful photographs, drawings and paintings, this is a fascinating book which ranges across technologies and across time, with a varied approach which will appeal equally to early, and more advanced readers.

HOW TO CODE IN 10 EASY LESSONS

Author: Sean McManus

Illustrator: Venitia Dean

(Publisher: QED Publishing/Quarto)

Teaching young readers how to design and code their very own computer games, this book gives readers the ten essential skills to get started.

Our judges said: Providing a lively way into an exciting new subject for all age groups, this book approaches complex ideas with both humour, and beautiful clarity. Full of handy tips and easy-to-understand instructions, it succeeds in making coding a fun activity for both boys and girls.

TREE OF WONDER: THE MANY MARVELOUS LIVES OF A RAINFOREST TREE

Author: Kate Messner

Illustrator: Simona Mulazzani

(Publisher: Chronicle Books)

Deep in the forest, in the warm-wet green, who makes their homes in the almendro tree? 2 great green macaws, 4 keel-billed toucans, 8 howler monkeys, 16 fruit bats, 32 fer-de-lance vipers, 64 agoutis, 128 blue morpho butterflies, 256 poison dart frogs, 512 rusty wandering spiders and 1024 leafcutter ants. Count each and every one as life multiplies again and again in this vibrant and lush book about the rainforest.

Our judges said: Based on the wonderful idea that a single tree supports thousands of lives, this is an attractive and layered picture book with two kinds of text; a simple text about one kind of animal associated with the tree, with more detailed information about that animal alongside. Its brilliant use of numeracy activities, and its gorgeous illustrations will encourage lots of questions.

THE BOOK OF BEES

Author: Wojciech Grajkowski

Illustrator: Piotr Socha

Translator: Agnes Monod-Gayraud

(Publisher: Thames & Hudson)

Who survived being stung by 2443 bees? What does a beekeeper actually do? How do bees communicate? This epic encyclopaedic book illustrated by popular Polish cartoonist, Piotr Socha (and son of a beekeeper!) tracks bumble bees from the age of the dinosaurs to their current plight, examining the role bees have played throughout history and in the rest of the natural world.

Our judges said: A beautifully and wittily illustrated compendium of information all about bees and their interconnectedness with the world. Broad in its themes and containing lots of humour, it takes in the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, entymology, botany, the Bible, design, technology and much more.

Now in its tenth year, the Educational Writers' Award was established in 2008 by the Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS) and the Society of Authors (SoA) "to celebrate educational writing that inspires creativity and encourages students to read widely and build up their understanding of a subject beyond the requirements of exam specifications". The 2016 winner was This is Not a Maths Book: A Smart Art Activity Book, written by Anna Weltman, and illustrated by Edward Cheverton and Ivan Hissey.

The 2017 Award focuses on books for 5-11 year-olds, published in 2015 & 2016. This year's judges are: Marion Le Lannou, a school librarian; Mike Reeves, a London headteacher; and Annemarie Young, a writer, editor and publisher of books for young people. Further information about each judge appears below.

The winner of the 2017 Educational Writers' Award will be announced at the All Party Writers Group (APWG) Winter Reception at the House of Commons on Tuesday 5th December. The winning author will receive a cheque for £2000.

The Society of Authors (SoA)

The Society of Authors is the UK trade union for all types of writers, illustrators and literary translators, at all stages of their careers. They have more than 10,000 members (including 1,100 children's writers and illustrators) and have been advising individuals and speaking out for the profession for more than a century. In 2017, they will award more than £400,000 in prizes and grants (for fiction, non-fiction, poetry and translation), and administer the Women's Prize for Fiction and The Sunday Times EFG Short Story Award.

The Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

The Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) is a not-for-profit organisation for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity, ensure they receive fair payment, and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. Today we represent around 90,000 members, and since 1977 have paid over £450 million to writers.

The 2017 Judges

Marion Le Lannou is a school librarian at the College Francais Bilingue de Londres in central London. She has been working with junior students for over 15 years in an international school environment. Marion is an enthusiastic professional, passionate about reading and learning. She is involved in two major British library associations; the Chartered Institute of Library & Information Professionals (CILIP) and the School Library Association (SLA), and has been an active committee member of the London groups of both organisations.

Mike Reeves has taught English in three boys' comprehensives for 29 years: Southborough School in Kingston (1986-1989); Ravens Wood School in Bromley (1990-1991); and Wimbledon College (1991-2005). In 2000 he became Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator (SENCo) at Wimbledon College and six years later left mainstream education to become Assistant Headteacher (Curriculum and Assessment) at Garratt Park, a special school in Wandsworth. He also completed an MSc in Education and an NPQH. He became Deputy Headteacher of Garratt Park in 2015, and is currently its acting Headteacher.

Annemarie Young is a writer and series editor of non-fiction for older children, and fiction for young readers. She was a publisher for twenty years at Cambridge University Press before turning to writing. Her belief in the power of books to counter the effects of prejudice was the impetus for her and her husband Anthony Robinson's first non-fiction project, the award-winning Refugee Diaries (Frances Lincoln). Her latest projects include Young Palestinians Speak: Living Under Occupation (Interlink), written with Anthony Robinson, Who are Refugees and Migrants? (shortlisted for the SLA non-fiction award 2017) and What is Humanism?, written with Michael Rosen (Wayland). A third book in the Big Questions series, What is Right and Wrong? Who Decides? Where do Values Come From? will be published in Spring 2018.

