Jackpotjoy plc Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

Q3 revenue up 14% year on year; Remain confident in meeting upper end of expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Financial summary

Three months ended

30 Sept 2017

(£m)

Three months ended

30 Sept 2016

(£m)

Reported

Change

%

Nine months ended

30 Sept 2017

(£m)

Nine months ended

30 Sept 2016

(£m)

Reported

Change

%

Gaming revenue

75.4

66.4

14

222.0

194.0

14

Net loss (as reported under IFRS)

(7.7)

(18.6)

59

(27.7)

(28.4)

2

Adjusted EBITDA

26.7

25.6

4

85.9

77.1

11

Adjusted net income1

18.3

21.2

(14)

60.9

63.7

(4)

Operating cash flows

32.6

18.3

78

78.2

63.3

24

Financial highlights for the third quarter

  • Strong financial performance:
    • Gaming revenue rose 14%, supported by 12% growth in the Jackpotjoy segment and 28% growth at Vera&John
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4%, reflecting planned increase in marketing costs
    • Adjusted net income1 decreased 14% year on year due to higher interest costs related to additional debt acquired to pay the earn-out
  • Ongoing good cash generation and net debt reduction:
    • Operating cash flow growth of 78% year on year, including a working capital inflow
    • 44p of operating cash flow per share
    • Adjusted EBITDA1 to cash conversion of over 100%
    • Adjusted net debt reduced by £23.4 million; adjusted net leverage ratio of 3.35x reduced from 3.60x at 30 June 2017

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4157W_1-2017-11-14.pdf

This information is provided by RNS.

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE