Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Dr Pepper Snapple Group's Revenue Increased 11.2%

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Dr Pepper's net revenue increased 11.2% to $1.74 billion from $1.68 billion in Q3 FY16. Net revenue was below analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Dr Pepper's gross profit increased 13.9% to $1.03 billion from $997 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 59.4% of revenue from 59.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 58.9% of revenue from 59% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Dr Pepper's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 6.1% to $640 million from $603 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses increased 8.3% to $26 million from $24 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Dr Pepper's operating income decreased 1.6% to $367 million from $373 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 21.1% of revenue from 22.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 20.1% of revenue from 21.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Dr Pepper's net income decreased 15.4% to $203 million from $240 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 13.9% to $1.11 from $1.29 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Dr Pepper's adjusted net income decreased 7.3% to $201 million from $217 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 5.9% to $1.10 from $1.17 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $1.15.

Dr Pepper's Segment Details

Beverage Concentrates - During Q3 FY17, the Beverage Concentrates segment's revenue increased 3% to $334 million from $323 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to an increase in price and shipments of concentrate and lower discounts. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 6% to $218 million from $205 million in Q3 FY16.

Packaged Beverages - During Q3 FY17, the Packaged Beverages segment's revenue increased 3% to $1.27 billion from $1.24 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to favorable product and package mix. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 9% to $189 million from $208 million in Q3 FY16.

Latin America beverages - During Q3 FY17, the Latin America beverages segment's revenue increased 10%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, to $133 million from $121 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to a rise in sales volumes and favorable pricing. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 43% to $12 million from $21 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Dr Pepper's cash & cash equivalents was $66 million, as compared to $1.79 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term obligations decreased 1.5% to $4.40 billion, from $4.47 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net trade accounts receivables increased 10.7% to $659 million from $595 million in the fourth quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 27.7% to $387 million from $303 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Dr Pepper's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 3.8% to $732 million from $705 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's YTD free cash flow increased 8.7% to $647 million from $595 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects revenue growth to be 4.5% and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.57. The Company expects to repurchase $450 million to $500 million of shares in fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

Dr Pepper Snapple's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $87.03, slightly advancing 0.82%. A total volume of 1.15 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 5.64% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 21.82 and have a dividend yield of 2.67%. The stock currently has a market cap of $15.79 billion.

