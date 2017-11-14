sprite-preloader
PK Group Launches KlikInvest Auto Advice Service

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PK Group, the fast growing London-based firm of wealth managers, financial planners, tax specialists and accountants, has launched KlikInvest, an online investment platform.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150925/270808LOGO )

The service can be accessed with a minimum investment of £500 for a General Investment Account or ISA and £5,000 for a SIPP, with regular contributions starting from £100 per month. KlikInvest investors are placed in one of 9 actively managed portfolios aligned with their goals, risk appetite and capacity to absorb losses which are assessed through the online application process.Clients can monitor their investments using the KlikInvest web app on their PC, tablet or mobile device.

PK Group CEO Patrick Kennedy commented:

"We are delighted to launch KlikInvest which allows a wide range of savers to invest online.The service is easy to use and further strengthens PK Group's comprehensive range of financial services by providing an automated advice service based on the tried and tested methodology used by PK Wealth, our discretionary fund management arm."

www.pkgroup.co.uk/service/klikinvest/

Contact Details:
Patrick Kennedy
PK Group, CEO
Klikinvest@pkgroup.co.uk
+44-(0)-208-334-9953


© 2017 PR Newswire