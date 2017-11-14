MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that it will redeem, on December 15, 2017, all of its Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Shares Series 11 then outstanding. Such preferred shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, together with any declared and unpaid dividends.

Beneficial holders who are not the registered holders of these shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold such shares to confirm how they will receive the redemption proceeds. Formal notices and instructions for the redemption will be forwarded to all registered shareholders.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,500 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $45 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $31 billion in assets under administration.

