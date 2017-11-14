ETC's Environmental Testing and Simulation Systems Business Unit Announces Major Contract Award from European Based Luxury Auto Maker

For Immediate Release

SOUTHAMPTON, PA, USA, November 14, 2017 - Environmental Tectonics Corporation's (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") Environmental Testing and Simulations Systems (http://www.testingandsimulation.com/) ("ETSS") business unit announced today the award of a $7.2 million contract to supply full vehicle test chambers to a major European based luxury automobile manufacturer. The test chambers will be used to perform various Noise, Vibration, and Harshness ("NVH") tests in addition to other tests under extreme environmental conditions. These systems represent the latest technology to support future automotive research and development.

ETC's NVH test chambers are used to test vehicle suspension while operating on a 4-poster automotive test system or roller shaker. These devices shake and twist vehicles while the controls system measures the stress based on frequency and vibration. Each chamber is designed to supply a range of temperatures from -40°C to 50°C and humidity from 10% to 90%. The chambers will include full spectrum solar simulation systems that simulate the affects of the sun on the vehicles. ETC's test chambers are used to test either full vehicles or single components such as the chassis, engines, air-conditioning systems, etc.

ETC has been designing and manufacturing testing and simulation systems for the automotive and HVAC industries for over 45 years. ETC's test systems designed for the automotive industry include environmentally controlled drive-in chambers, combustion air supply systems, altitude chambers and simulation systems, A/C system test benches and calorimeters, engine development systems, and automotive emissions testing systems.

Theresa Wagner, Director of ETSS Sales and Marketing states, "As always, ETC is committed to providing our customers with quality test equipment to help them fulfill their goals of automotive excellence with focus on fuel efficiency, low emissions, and dynamic performance. This award solidifies our position as a top tier international supplier of this test equipment to the automotive industry."

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products, hyperbaric chambers, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/ (http://www.etcusa.com/).

