

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $36.58 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $10.33 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.0% to $215.89 million. This was up from $145.84 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $185 - $195 Mln



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $185 - $195 Mln



