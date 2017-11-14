Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: O'Reilly's Revenue Grew 5%; EPS Jumped 11%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ORLY, following the Company's announcement of its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry announced record revenues and earnings and also beat earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

O'Reilly's sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, increased 5% to $2.34 billion from $2.22 billion in Q3 2016. O'Reilly's comparable store sales increased 1.8% for Q3 2017, on top of 4.2% for the same period one year ago. The Company's revenue was in-line with analysts' estimates of $2.34 billion.

During Q3 2017, O'Reilly's gross profit increased to $1.23 billion, or 52.6% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $1.17 billion, or 52.7% of sales, for Q3 2016, representing an increase of 5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the reported quarter increased to $768 million, or 32.8% of sales, from $722 million, or 32.5% of sales, for the prior year's same quarter, representing an increase of 6%. O'Reilly's operating income for Q3 2017 increased to $462 million, or 19.7% of sales, versus $448 million, or 20.2% of sales, for Q3 2016, reflecting growth of 3%.

For Q3 2017, O'Reilly's net income increased 2% to $284 million, or 12.1% of sales, from $278 million, or 12.5% of sales, for Q3 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per common share for the reported quarter increased 11% to $3.22 versus $2.90 for the year-earlierr corresponding quarter. The Company adopted a new share-based compensation accounting standard during Q1 2017, which requires excess tax benefits from share-based compensation payments to be recorded in the income statement. The Company's diluted earnings per common share of $3.22 for the reported quarter, included a $0.02 benefit from the adoption of the new accounting standard. O'Reilly's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $3.15 per share.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q3 2017, O'Reilly repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $200.70, for a total investment of $551 million. During the first nine months of 2017, the Company repurchased 8.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $235.26 and for a total investment of $1.89 billion.

O'Reilly has repurchased a total of 65.3 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release at an average price of $135.01 and for a total aggregate investment of $8.81 billion. As of the date of the earnings release, the Company had approximately $941 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Cash Matters

O'Reilly's free cash flow for the first 9 months of 2017 was $704 million, which was a $108 million decrease from the prior year, driven by a smaller drop in the Company's net inventory investment, partially offset by higher income. For FY17, the Company reiterated cash flow guidance of $830 million to $880 million.

O'Reilly's Inventory per store at the end of the reported quarter was $600,000, up 4% from the end of 2016. The Company finished the reported quarter with an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.08x compared to ratio of 1.63x at the end of 2016. The increase in O'Reilly's leverage ratio reflected the $750 million 10-year bonds issued by the Company in August 2017 and incremental borrowings on its $1.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $214.17, slightly falling 0.12% from its previous closing price of $214.43. A total volume of 732.82 thousand shares have exchanged hands. O'Reilly Automotive's stock price advanced 2.12% in the last one month and 9.27% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.23 and currently has a market cap of $17.99 billion.

