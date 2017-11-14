Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: US 3rd Largest Refiner has a Dividend Yield of 2.59%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 15, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 14, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on MPC. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MPC

Dividend Declared

On October 25, 2017, Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable December 11, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2017.

Marathon Petroleum's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.59%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 2.37% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.45 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Marathon Petroleum is forecasted to report earnings of $4.19 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.60 per share.

On Sept. 30, 2017, Marathon Petroleum had $2.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $2.5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement, $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility, and full availability under its $750 million trade receivables securitization facility.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.90 billion compared to cash flow from operating activities of $849 million in the year-ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Marathon Petroleum

On October 17, 2017, Marathon Pipe Line LLC, operator of the 40-inch, 1.2 million barrels per day capacity Capline pipeline, announced that the pipeline's owners are launching a non-binding open season to gauge shipper interest in a proposed reversal of Capline, which currently transports crude oil from St. James, Louisiana to Patoka, Illinois.

The non-binding open season will run from October 17, 2017, through November 17, 2017. If the owners, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), Marathon Petroleum, and BP Oil Pipeline Co. decide to proceed, southbound flow could be operational by H2 2022. Once in southbound service, Capline would have an initial capacity up to 300,000 barrels per day. The reversed pipeline would be able to receive crude oil from connecting carriers at Patoka. At St. James, shippers would have access to a distribution network that includes refineries, terminals, ships, barges, and rail.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPLX L.P. (MPLX), the master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum, operates Capline. The pipeline was once a major transportation route for delivering crude oil that was imported or produced in the Gulf of Mexico to refineries in the Midwest.

Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $62.20, marginally advancing 0.78%. A total volume of 2.82 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 19.87% in the last three months, 18.52% in the past six months, and 41.49% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 23.54% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 19.45 and have a dividend yield of 2.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $30.35 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily